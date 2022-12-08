CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall scored 22 points, Hunter Tyson had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Clemson defeated Towson 80-75.

Chase Hunter added 14 points and seven assists, and Alex Hemenway added 15 points for Clemson.

The Tigers (8-2) missed only two shots over the final eight-plus minutes, shot 53.8% overall and made 14 of 23 3-pointers.

Clemson went ahead by as many as five points for the first time, 71-66 on a three-point play by Hunter with 3:31 remaining.

Hunter scored in the lane at 1:21 to put Clemson ahead by five again and the Tigers finished it out with free throws in the final minute.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)