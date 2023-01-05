BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Clemson University men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

The win moved Clemson to 4-0 to begin ACC play for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

The Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), who posted his seventh double-double of the year, tallying 13 points and 14 rebounds. Tyson nailed his first three three-point attempts of the second half that gave Clemson a huge lift coming out of the first period.

Clemson built as much as an eight-point advantage in the second stanza, but the Hokies (11-4, 1-3 ACC) responded with a 9-0 run to erase the Tigers’ biggest lead of the contest. A quick burst from the Tigers would push the lead back in their favor and would hold off the Hokies for the road victory.

The Tigers have a quick turnaround and return to the floor on Saturday, Jan. 7 when they travel to Pittsburgh. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.