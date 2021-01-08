Clemson pauses team activities, UNC and Syracuse games postponed

Clemson

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Clemson Basketball Generic _1553461012874.jpg

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Men’s Basketball postponed all activities including its upcoming games against UNC and Syracuse, the school announced on Friday.

According to a release from the ACC, the postponement come as a result of a positive COVID test and contact tracing within the Clemson program.

Clemson was originally scheduled to play North Carolina in Chapel Hill on January 11. The highly anticipated matchup brought with it an opportunity for the Tigers to win consecutive games at UNC for the first time in program history.

The Tigers were also slated to play Syracuse on Tuesday, January 12. Makeup dates have not yet been determined for Clemson.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM

Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM

Miami at Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM

Syracuse at North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule