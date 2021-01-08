Clemson pauses team activities, UNC and Syracuse games postponed

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Men’s Basketball postponed all activities including its upcoming games against UNC and Syracuse, the school announced on Friday.

According to a release from the ACC, the postponement come as a result of a positive COVID test and contact tracing within the Clemson program.

Clemson Basketball Pauses Team Activity Temporarilyhttps://t.co/EQ6KTKxlOW — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 8, 2021

Clemson was originally scheduled to play North Carolina in Chapel Hill on January 11. The highly anticipated matchup brought with it an opportunity for the Tigers to win consecutive games at UNC for the first time in program history.

The Tigers were also slated to play Syracuse on Tuesday, January 12. Makeup dates have not yet been determined for Clemson.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM

Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM

Miami at Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM

Syracuse at North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM