Clemson PD announces National Championship viewing party info

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Police Department released information Tuesday about the National Championship viewing party.

Police said the viewing party will be held Monday evening in downtown Clemson.

At 5 p.m., downtown roads will be closed to traffic between Keith Street and Highway 93, including all side roads within the perimeter. At 5:30 p.m., any vehicles still within the perimeter will be towed, according to police.

Viewing screens will be set up near the downtown substation. The area has been marked by a blue X on the map.

Viewers will be allowed to bring folding chairs. No chairs will be provided.

The open container ordinance will be lifted from 7 p.m. to midnight for those with a valid orange wristband within the barricaded area, police said.

Downtown roads will be reopened after the clean-up has been completed.