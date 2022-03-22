CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson junior guard Nick Honor has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports on Tuesday.

Honor transferred to Clemson following his freshman season at Fordham in 2018. He redshirted as sophomore (2019) and played two seasons for the Tigers (2020-21).

This past season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists in 33 games played. He started 25 games for Clemson in 2021-’22.

In his career with the Tigers, Honor scored 450 points and 132 assists, averaging 7.9 points per game. He started a total of 35 games.