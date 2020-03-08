Clemson Piles Up 14 Hits & Scores 12 Runs in a 12-5 Victory Over Boston College

Clemson

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monte Lee
Clemson Baseball

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – No. 21 Clemson totaled season highs for hits (14) and runs in its 12-5 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 5-8 overall and 0-2 in ACC play.

Bryar Hawkins lined a two-run homer in the first inning, his first of the season, then Chad Fairey led off the second inning with a home run, his first of the year. Bo Majkowski added a run-scoring double in the second inning to build a 4-0 lead. Peter Burns led off the third inning with a home run to put the Eagles on the scoreboard, then they scored three runs on three hits in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score 4-4.

Clemson regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with four unearned runs after a costly two-out error. Sam Hall’s flyball was dropped, allowing a run to score, then Elijah Henderson hit a two-run double and Kier Meredith added a run-scoring single to give Clemson an 8-4 lead. The Tigers scored three more two-out runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Henderson’s two-run single. Adam Hackenberg added a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth inning.

Henderson, Fairey and Majkowski had three hits apiece to lead Clemson’s 14-hit attack. Henderson and Fairey established a career high for hits, while Henderson totaled a career-high four RBIs for the Tigers, who scored each of their last eight runs with two outs.

Tiger reliever Carter Raffield (1-0) earned his first career win, as he allowed four hits, one run and one walk with one strikeout in 2.2 innings pitched. Eagle starter Joe Mancini (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded nine hits, 11 runs (seven earned) and four walks in 4.2 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Kids can run the bases after the game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store