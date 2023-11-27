(WSPA) – Two Clemson Tigers received Week 13 ACC football honors after defeating South Carolina 16-7 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday night.

Khalil Barnes was named defensive player of the week while Jonathan Weitz claimed specialist of the week for Week 13.

Barnes became the first Clemson player with a takeaway in back-to-back plays from scrimmage since Brian Dawkins did it against Duke in 1995.

His 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown got the scoring going for the Tigers just 35 seconds into the game. On the next play, the freshman recorded his third interception of the season.

The Georgia native is the first Clemson player with a fumble recovery and an interception in the same game since Dorian O’Daniel at Virginia Tech in 2017.

The safety is just the second FBS player, and only FBS freshman, to tally three or more interceptions, multiple forced fumbles and a scoop and score this season.

Weitz earned the title of specialist of the week after the placekicker went 3-for-3 on field goals, converting from 50, 49 and 42 yards out. Prior to Saturday, the grad student had a career long of 41 yards.

Weitz’s three field goals of 40 yards or more tied a school record while the 50-yarder was Clemson’s longest since a 52-yarder from B.T. Potter in the 2022 ACC Championship Game.