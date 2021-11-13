Clemson QB struggles continue in 44-7 win over UConn

Clemson Tigers

by: JEFFREY COLLINS

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) runs the ball against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s offense continued to look out of sorts as the Tigers beat UConn 44-7. D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 44 passes for 241 yards a touchdown and an interception.

But Clemson scored just two touchdowns on its first eight drives, one on a fake field goal and the second as backup QB Taisun Phommachanh led the Tigers into the end zone. The defense was dominant against a UConn team that had the 125th best offense out of 130 FBS teams.

They sacked the Huskies six times and held them to 99 total yards.

New UConn head coach Jim Mora Jr. was on the sideline, working as an assistant for now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

