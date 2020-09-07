Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence calls on student athletes to fight against racial injustice

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence greets fans as he arrives for the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C. Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry have restarted their efforts to raise funds for those affected from the coronavirus in his Georgia hometown and the area of Upstate South Carolina where their colleges are located. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence called on student athletes Sunday evening to be part of the fight against racial injustice.

On Twitter, Lawrence posted a statement and a list of five goals for the upcoming season.

The five-part plan includes:

Ensure all teammates are registered to vote and have Nov. 3 free from athletic obligations to be able to vote.

Further discussions with university presidents and administrators to raise awareness about racial injustice and create initiatives to further empower communities.

Create community outreach initiatives, including clothing, food, school supply and book drives, and amplify local organizations that are helping communities.

Hold routine conversations about change between college football teams and police departments, local governance and community leaders to build trust and empathy.

On game days, wear shirts and make statements on helmets and jerseys, and play tribute videos to recognize the victims of racial injustice.

Last month, Lawrence took to Twitter to voice his opinions about wanting to playing during the 2020 season.