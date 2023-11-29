Trailing by seven with about 13 minutes to play in the second half Tuesday night, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell called a timeout.

PJ Hall, on the bench with three fouls, was sent back into the game, and all was well with the Tigers from there en route to an 85-77 victory over 23rd-ranked Alabama in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Clemson improves to 6-0 with the win.

Tigers immediately went on a 17-4 run after Hall’s return and the senior hit a three-pointer to pull them within two at 53-51.

Tied at 53, R.J. Godfrey’s lay-up and ensuing free throw after he was fouled put the Clemson ahead 56-53 with 10:55 remaining.

Chase Hunter’s three-pointer with 4:38 to go made it a 10-point advantage at 76-66 and the Tigers outlasted the Crimson Tide down the stretch, shooting 52 per cent beyond the arc for the game.

Hall led the Tigers with 21 points and like Hunter, who finished with 15, was three-of-five from beyond the three-point arc.

Joe Girard contributed 16 points (4-7 from three-point range) in the win while Godfrey finished with 11.

The Tigers open ACC play Sunday afternoon at Pitt.