Clemson rallies past No. 18 FSU

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with seven minutes left as Clemson rallied past No. 18 Florida State 77-67. The Tigers struggled early and were down 36-29 after the Seminoles opened the second half with a basket. But Trapp, Honor and the Tigers found their shooting touch. Honor’s shot from beyond the arc broke a 54-all tie and put Clemson ahead for good. Al-Amir Dawes added 11 points for Clemson. Scottie Barnes had 14 points to lead Florida State.

