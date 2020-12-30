Clemson rallies past No. 18 FSU

Clemson

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with seven minutes left as Clemson rallied past No. 18 Florida State 77-67. The Tigers struggled early and were down 36-29 after the Seminoles opened the second half with a basket. But Trapp, Honor and the Tigers found their shooting touch. Honor’s shot from beyond the arc broke a 54-all tie and put Clemson ahead for good. Al-Amir Dawes added 11 points for Clemson. Scottie Barnes had 14 points to lead Florida State.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

Clemson Sports Schedule