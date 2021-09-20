Clemson RB Dixon enters transfer portal

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday night that running back Lyn-J Dixon has entered the transfer portal.

Swinney had recently noted that Dixon was in running backs coach C.J. Spiller’s doghouse, indicating the running back “needed to grow up.”

Dixon had 10 carries and 48 yards in three games this season with a receiving touchdown.

The senior served as Travis Etienne’s back-up the previous three seasons and carried for 1,372 yards and scored 13 touchdowns over the previous three seasons, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, which ranked second in program history.

Swinney also said that defensive lineman Tyler Davis is out for up to two months with a bicep tendon injury suffered Saturday.