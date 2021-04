Clemson rising junior running back Chez Mellusi entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

Mellusi carried for 430 yards and scored six touchdowns in 21 games over two seasons with the Tigers.

He was one of seven scholarship running backs on the roster for a group looking for those who will fill the void left by the departure of Travis Etienne.

He’s the second potential candidate in that regard to depart since the start of last season as Demarkus Bowman left in September and landed at Florida.