Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 protocol, out for Florida State

Clemson Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Clemson running back Kobe Pace (20) breaks away for a touchdown during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he’s in COVID-19 protocol.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace’s status Tuesday.

Pace is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore has started five games and rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

Pace’s absence is the latest hit to a backfield that’s was without highly regarded freshman Will Shipley.

He missed two games due to injury before returning last week.

Two other experienced tailbacks Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes have both entered the transfer portal since the season began and have left the team.

