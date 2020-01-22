Clemson releases football schedule for 2020 season

CLEMSON, S.C. – Nine days after playing for college football’s national championship, Clemson has released it’s schedule for the 2020 season.

The Tigers will begin play on the road on Thursday September 3 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Clemson defeated the Yellow Jackets in 2019 in the first Thursday season opener in school history.

The Tigers will then play three consecutive games at home starting with Louisville on September 12. Contests against Akron and Virginia will close out the September portion of the slate.

Clemson begins October with a Friday night game on the 2nd at Boston College. That’s followed by a road trip to Florida State before two games in Death Valley. The Tigers host N.C. State on October 17 and Syracuse on October 24.

The Tigers will have an open date on October 31.

The most anticipated game of the season – based on probable rankings – takes Clemson to Notre Dame on November 7. The Tigers defeated The Fighting Irish in South Bend in 1979 and have won the last three meetings between the schools.

The regular season will close with a home game against The Citadel on November 14, at Wake Forest on November 21 and the finale at Death Valley against South Carolina on November 28.

Fans can see the Tigers in action months before the season opener. The annual Orange and White Game – which completes spring practice – will be played at Memorial Stadium on April 4 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

2020 Clemson Football Schedule:

(Home games bolded; all games on Saturday unless otherwise noted)