SPARTANBURG CO., (WSPA) - This week is filled with sweet treats and gifts under the tree, which means more trash. Officials with Spartanburg County say they see a 25% increase in waste and recycling during this time of the year. But, they do say there are ways you can help condense the amount of waste you're bringing to dump.

During the holiday season, a lot of gifts are exchanged, but the wrapping paper and ribbons have to go somewhere. Jes Sdao, Recycling Coordinator for Spartanburg County, says everyone's waste in the county comes to them.