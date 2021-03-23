Clemson resumes spring practice

Clemson was back to work in spring drills Monday following a scheduled week off.

Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney said afterward that wide receiver Frank Ladson will miss the remainder of spring practice after having recent surgery. Swinney did not disclose the nature of such.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross (spine) will soon find-out if he can take the next step in his return to playing. Ross expects to soon be told that he can return to full contact when fall drills begin in August.

The Tigers’ spring game is April 3rd at 1pm.