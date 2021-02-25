Clemson returns from pause with win

Clemson’s Alex Hemenway shoots from three-point range in the Tigers’ 60-39 win over Wake Forest in an NCAA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hemenway led all scorers with 17 points. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Alex Hemenway scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Aamir Simms had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson beat Wake Forest 60-39 for its fourth straight victory. Clemson held its second opponent this season to less than 40 points in 40 minutes after topping South Carolina State 75-38 in its third game. The Demon Deacons were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%) – with only two makes in the final 10 minutes. It was Wake Forest’s third-fewest points in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86), trailing a 37-point outing at Clemson on February 3, 2019. Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest with 16 points.

