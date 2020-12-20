Clemson rolls Notre Dame, wins sixth-straight ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 19: Wide receiver E.J. Williams #6 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-10 on Saturday to win the ACC Championship in the battle between the second and third ranked programs in the country.

Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while tallying 90 yards rushing and a score on the ground as No. 3 Clemson exacted revenge after the Irish won the regular season matchup in double overtime.

Travis Etienne paced the Tigers rushers with 124 yards and a score on just ten carries while Amari Rodgers led the receivers with eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame drew first blood, converting a 51-yard field goal on the opening drive. But Clemson rattled off 24 unanswered points to go up 24-3 at halftime.

Lawrence, who missed the first meeting between the two teams on November 7, connected with Rodgers on a 67-yard touchdown strike at the end of the first quarter to take a 7-3 lead and Clemson proceeded to score on each of its final three drives of the half. Lawrence found E.J. Williams on a 33-yard touchdown, then B.T. Potter nailed a 27-yard field goal before Travis Etienne ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run on fourth and one at the end of the second quarter.

Lawrence contributed the only points of the third quarter when he broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run to extend the Tigers’ lead to 31-3.

Potter booted through a 37-yard field goal to cap off the team’s first drive of the fourth quarter.

The win gave Clemson its sixth consecutive ACC Championship title, and seventh in ten seasons.