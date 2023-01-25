CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway had 14 as No. 24 Clemson used a fast start to put away Georgia Tech 72-51 and continue its surprising run atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers are 9-1 and in first place midway through the league season, the best 10-game ACC start in program history. They were picked to finish 11th in the preseason.

They came out quickly to take a 15-2 lead on the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech got within three points towards the end of the first half, but the Tigers restored their double-digit lead to sweep Georgia Tech. Ja’von Franklin led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points.

