Clemson rolls past Maryland

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Aamir Simms scored 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III each added 12, and Clemson beat Maryland 67-51 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Clemson made five 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes to build a 19-6 lead. The Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way, including 38-15 at halftime after holding Maryland to 6-of-23 shooting (26.1%). Nick Honor added 10 points and Alex Hemenway eight for Clemson, which received seven votes in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday. Donta Scott was the only player for Maryland in double figures with 11 points.

