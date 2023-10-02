(WSPA) – Freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown and rookie defensive lineman T.J. Parker were named the week five ACC player of the week in their respective positions.

Brown, who was a standout at Greenville High, recorded a career high nine receptions for 153 yards when Clemson got their first conference win of the season, beating Syracuse 31-14. He also gained 23 yards on his first career rushing attempt in the second quarter.

With his first 100-yard game of the season, the true freshman became just the seventh player in Clemson history with a 100-yard receiving game in the first five games of a career.

Brown’s 153 receiving yards was the most by a Clemson player of any grade since Cornell Powell’s 176 yards against Pitt in 2020.

Parker was credited with five tackles in the win, recording two for a loss.

With two sacks in the game, the Alabama native became the first true freshman with at least two sacks in a game since Myles Murphy did it in the 2020 season opener against Wake Forest.

Parker joined an elite group, as Murphy and former first-round draft pick Dexter Lawrence are the only other Clemson freshmen with two sacks in a game in the last 10 years.

The rookie currently leads all FBS freshmen with 7.5 tackles for a loss so far this season.