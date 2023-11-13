(WSPA) – A Clemson cornerback earned the title of ACC Rookie of the Week after a standout performance in his first ever start with the Tigers.

Shelton Lewis recorded four pass breakups and an interception returned 46 yards for a touchdown in Clemson’s 42-21 win over Georgia Tech. The freshman’s pick-six marked the fourth for the Tigers so far this season, tying the program record set in 1990.

The Georgia native’s four pass breakups were the most by any Clemson player since Mario Goodrich at Syracuse in 2021 and just one shy of the school record (5) that was set by Perry Williams in 1985.

Lewis was one of four Clemson freshman to record an interception in the win, making the Tigers the first FBS team since at least 2000 with the stat.