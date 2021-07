GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) - The man accused of beating a woman to death in a Gaffney home will not be released on bond. Jerome Rainey, 57, is facing a number of charges including murder. Police told 7 News, he broke into a woman's home and beat her in front of her 92-year old mother. The woman died a short time later.

The thought of what happened just across the street continues to bring tears to Sherry Worthy's eyes.