Clemson, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Behind a dominant performance from the offense and in front of an electric crowd, Clemson men’s soccer punched their ticket to the 2023 College Cup on Saturday night, downing Stanford 2-0 in front of a sold-out Historic Riggs Field.

The Tigers have now reached the College Cup for the 10th time in school history and second time in three years. The win also marked the first-ever win over future ACC member Stanford, and allowed the Tigers to avenge 2019 heartbreak, when Stanford advanced to the College Cup from Historic Riggs Field, defeating Clemson in PKs.

The Tigers put pressure on Stanford immediately, getting two corners early. On the third corner, Joran Gerbet sent a perfect ball into the box and Gael Gibert got a head on it and flicked it into the far corner to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the 7’.

Clemson continued to push the pace of the game, out-shooting Stanford 6-0 in the first half. In the 37’, Arthur Duquenne corralled a break, took a shot that was saved by the Stanford keeper, but Tyler Trimnal was there to recover the ricochet and send it in to double Clemson’s lead.

The Tigers continued to control the game in the second half, keeping Stanford without a shot until the 54’. Neither team found the back of the net in the second half, but Joseph Andema made two key saves to preserve the shutout.

Clemson now has outscored opponents 6-0 in three NCAA Tournament games this season.

Up next – Clemson will travel to Louisville, Ky., to face West Virginia in the 2023 College Cup semifinals. The Tigers join fellow ACC member Notre Dame, as well as Oregon State in Louisville.