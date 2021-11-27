Clemson shuts out USC in ‘Palmetto Bowl’ return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson defeated South Carolina 30-0 Saturday in the return of the ‘Palmetto Bowl’ following a one-year hiatus.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead on a 29-yard touchdown run by Will Shipley. Shipley had 128 yards rushing, a game-high. A 29-yeard B.T. Potter field goal and a 34-yard Kobe Pace touchdown rounded out the scoring in the first half as Clemson took a 17-0 lead into the break.

Clemson’s offense fizzled to start the second half, but Potter hit two field goals of 47 and 49 yards to extend their lead to 23-0. Phil Mafah cashed in on a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it 30-0.

It’s the third shutout in the Palmetto Series since 1959 and the first since 1989. Clemson has won its seventh in a row over the Gamecocks.

D.J. Uiagalelei went 9-19 for 99 yards and one interception. Zeb Noland and Jason Brown combined to go 19-41 for 163 yards. Brown threw two interceptions.

Clemson finishes the regular season 9-3. South Carolina finishes at 6-6.