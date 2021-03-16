Clemson snaps six-game skid

Clemson

by: Clemson Athletics

Posted: / Updated:
clemson-paw_191697

CLEMSON, S.C. – Jonathan French and Bryce Teodosio hit home runs to lead Clemson to a 7-2 win over Georgia State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. It was the first meeting between the two programs.

French laced a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the second inning for the game’s first run, then Will Mize evened the score for Georgia State (4-14) with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. The Tigers (6-8) took the lead in the fourth inning with two runs, then they scored four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Teodosio’s two-run homer, his second long ball of the season.

Nick Hoffmann (2-0) picked up the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. Reliever Dylan Matela (0-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers host No. 13 Virginia Tech this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The three-game series begins Friday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Madness Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule