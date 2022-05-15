CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – The Clemson softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the first time in program history as the 16 host sites for the 2022 postseason were revealed on Sunday. The Tigers were selected as the No. 10 national seed and will host games at McWhorter Stadium beginning on Friday, May 22nd.

The Tigers (39-15) are the No. 1 seed in the Clemson Regional and set to face UNC Wilmington (32-13) in their opening game of the double-elimination regional on Friday at noon. The Auburn Tigers (39-15) will play Louisiana (45-11) following the game and will play at 2:30 p.m.

The winner of the Clemson Regional will move onto the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional, May 27-29, against the winner of the Stillwater Regional. The Women’s College World Series will be played in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 3-10.

Clemson has been selected to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years after earning the No. 2 seed in the 2021 Tuscaloosa Regional. The Tigers were the ACC tournament runner-up dropping the title game, 8-6, to the No. 2 national seed Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.

Clemson was one of six ACC schools selected to the NCAA Tournament, joining No. 2 FSU, No. 3 Virginia Tech, No. 12 Duke, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.