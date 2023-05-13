SOUTH BEND, Ind. (theACC.com) – Cassidy Curd threw the sixth no-hitter in ACC Softball Championship history as Duke defeated Clemson, 2-0, in Friday’s second semifinal to advance to its second appearance in the title game. The No. 2 seeded Blue Devils will face top-seeded Florida State for the championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday (ESPN2).
Curd, a freshman and All-ACC First-Team member, finished with eight strikeouts as she displayed why she was recently named a top-10 finalist for the 2023 Tucci/NFCA Freshman of the Year.
The Blue Devils scored a run in the second with an RBI-single from Claire Davidson and off a sac-fly from Ana Gold in the third to take a 2-0 lead, which remained the score through the end of the game.
2023 ACC Softball Championship Schedule
Wednesday, May 10
Game 1: #9 Syracuse 8, #8 Virginia 2
Game 2: #10 Georgia Tech 8, #7 Notre Dame 1
Thursday, May 11
Game 3: #1 Florida State 4, #9 Syracuse 1
Game 4: #4 Louisville 10, #5 Virginia Tech 8
Game 5: #2 Duke 7, #10 Georgia Tech 1
Game 6: #3 Clemson 2, #6 North Carolina 1 (8 inn.)
Friday, May 12
Game 7: #1 Florida State 9, #5 Virginia Tech 1 (6 inn.)
Game 8: #2 Duke 2, #3 Clemson 0
Saturday, May 13
Game 9: #1 Florida State vs. #2 Duke