SOUTH BEND, Ind. (theACC.com) – Cassidy Curd threw the sixth no-hitter in ACC Softball Championship history as Duke defeated Clemson, 2-0, in Friday’s second semifinal to advance to its second appearance in the title game. The No. 2 seeded Blue Devils will face top-seeded Florida State for the championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday (ESPN2).



Curd, a freshman and All-ACC First-Team member, finished with eight strikeouts as she displayed why she was recently named a top-10 finalist for the 2023 Tucci/NFCA Freshman of the Year.



The Blue Devils scored a run in the second with an RBI-single from Claire Davidson and off a sac-fly from Ana Gold in the third to take a 2-0 lead, which remained the score through the end of the game.



2023 ACC Softball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 10

Game 1: #9 Syracuse 8, #8 Virginia 2

Game 2: #10 Georgia Tech 8, #7 Notre Dame 1

Thursday, May 11

Game 3: #1 Florida State 4, #9 Syracuse 1

Game 4: #4 Louisville 10, #5 Virginia Tech 8

Game 5: #2 Duke 7, #10 Georgia Tech 1

Game 6: #3 Clemson 2, #6 North Carolina 1 (8 inn.)

Friday, May 12

Game 7: #1 Florida State 9, #5 Virginia Tech 1 (6 inn.)

Game 8: #2 Duke 2, #3 Clemson 0

Saturday, May 13

Game 9: #1 Florida State vs. #2 Duke