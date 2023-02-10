MIAMI, FLA. – The Clemson softball team opened the 2023 season with a bang clocking 12 hits, including four home runs, to run-rule Florida International on Thursday evening in Miami, Florida.

Box Score

The Tigers outhit the Panthers, 12-4, in the five-inning victory with Valerie Cagle, Caroline Jacobsen, Ally Miklesh and Reedy Davenport each finishing with two hits, while McKenzie Clark, Maddie Moore, Aby Vieira and Morgan Johnson rounded things out for the Tigers.

The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board in 2023 scoring four runs in the top of the first. Moore was hit by a pitch and made it home as Cagle hit a double down the left field line. Jacobsen dropped a single into left field and stole second to put runners on second and third for Alia Logoleo to hit a sac fly into left to double the Tigers’ lead. Clemson scored two more runs after Vieira hit an RBI double followed by Miklesh hitting an RBI single.

Clark hit the first home run of 2023 for the Tigers with a two-run shot out of left center. The junior brought home Davenport who got on base off a double down the third base line. FIU got one run back in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to make it 6-1.

Miklesh quickly responded for Clemson with a leadoff homer in the fourth. Cagle and Jacobsen hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the fifth inning to push the lead to 9-1. Logoleo drew a walk, still with no outs, and the Tigers made some lineup changes to bring in pinch hitters for a majority of the lineup. Johnson and Madison May got on base off a single and walk, respectively, to load the bases, and Kyah Keller brought Logoleo home with a sac fly to left to make it 10-1.

Junior Millie Thompson started in the circle for the Tigers and pitched 3.0 innings with two strikeouts before being replaced by Regan Spencer who also tabbed a strikeout. Cagle concluded action in the circle with two strikeouts in the fifth to clinch the Clemson victory.

Up NextThe Tigers continue weekend action tomorrow in Miami with a single game against Georgia State at 3 p.m.