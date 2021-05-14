Clemson Softball shuts out VT, to play in ACC Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSPA) – Freshman ace Valerie Cagle pitched a complete-game shutout and also homered as tournament top seed Clemson defeated No. 4 Virginia Tech 2-0 in the ACC Semifinals on Friday.

Grace Mattimore bunted home Alia Logoleo in the bottom of the second inning to open the scoring. Cagle’s solo home run in the bottom of the third was the final tally.

Cagle, the ACC Freshman and Player of the Year, recorded her 26th win as the Tigers punched their ticket to Saturday’s conference title game. She allowed just three hits and struck out seven in the semifinal.

The championship game begins at noon on May 15.

