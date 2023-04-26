LYNCHBURG, Va. – Sophomore Maddie Moore and redshirt junior Alia Logoleo each brought home two runners, but the No. 6/6 Clemson Tigers fell to Liberty, 5-4, on Wednesday evening at Kamphuis Field at Liberty Softball Stadium. Following the loss, Clemson falls to 44-6 on the year.

The Tigers finished with seven hits, led by Valerie Cagle clocking two. Moore and Logoleo each tallied two RBIs, while Ally Miklesh, Sarah Howell, Caroline Jacobsen and Cagle scored the Tigers’ four runs.

Clemson got the ball rolling in the first inning after Cagle and Jacobsen each hit a single with two outs. Moore hit a ball to deep right center during her at bat that brought both runners home, giving the Tigers a 2-0 advantage. In the bottom half of the inning, Liberty cut Clemson’s lead in half after loading the bases. A hard-hit ball to Moore at second allowed a runner to score as Clemson tallied the out at first. The Tigers were able to end the inning with a strikeout from Cagle to maintain a 2-1 lead.

Both sides would get runners on through the next four innings, but neither side was able to capitalize until the Tigers loaded the bases in the top of the sixth. After Miklesh singled up the middle, Cagle and Jacobsen drew back-to-back walks. Working to a full count with two outs, Logoleo delivered a shot straight up the middle to plate Miklesh from third and Howell, who was running for Cagle, from second. Clemson’s defense produced three quick outs in the bottom half of the inning to hold a 4-1 lead heading to the seventh.

Coming down to the final half inning, the Flames loaded the bases with only one out. Two walks brought Liberty back within one run, and a single up the middle plated the two necessary runs for the Flames to win, 5-4.

Cagle made her 24th start in the circle and pitched her 18th-complete game. Through her seven innings of work, she struck out eight, but fell to 22-4.

Up NextThe Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Virginia Tech this weekend. Action in Blacksburg, Va. is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.