CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore Brooke McCubbin allowed only one hit in 6.2 innings of work to lead the No. 4/4 Tigers to a 4-1 victory on Wednesday evening at McWhorter Stadium against the Furman Paladins. This moves the Tigers to 37-1 and extends its home-winning streak to 29.

McCubbin faced 23 batters with one strikeout and only gave up one walk to silence the Paladins for 6.2 innings before a batter was able to find a gap up the middle to snap the no-hitter. She was replaced by Regan Spencer in the seventh, who picked up the final out and secured the victory for the Tigers.

Clemson’s scoring was spearheaded by the top of the lineup with McKenzie Clark and Maddie Moore scoring two runs each. Valerie Cagle clocked three RBIs, while Moore added the fourth. In total, six batters tallied a hit, with Clark, Moore and Cagle each finishing with two.

The Tigers got on the board early in the first inning after a perfectly executed bunt by Clark and a single to center field by Moore put both leadoff batters on base. Moore’s single put her on a team-leading 17-game reached base streak. A double to right center by Cagle brought both runners around to score, making it 2-0.

The Tigers’ momentum continued in the third inning, putting up two additional runs. Clark drew a walk to put her on base, and Moore followed with an RBI double to plate Clark. Cagle fired an RBI single up the middle to bring Moore home and increase Clemson’s score to 4-0.

The Clemson defense kept the Paladins off balance without any runs or hits into the seventh inning. Furman gained its first hit of the night with a single up the middle and plated that runner on back-to-back wild pitches. The Tiger defense ended the game on a groundout to third forcing Furman to leave two stranded as Clemson won 4-1.

Up Next

Clemson is back in action tomorrow for a doubleheader against Florida State. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 3 p.m.