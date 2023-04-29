BRIGHTON, MASS. – Clemson broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the seventh inning in its 9-7 victory over No. 11 Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday afternoon.

After the Tigers scored a run in the top of the first inning on Will Taylor’s sacrifice fly, Joe Vetrano belted a two-run homer in bottom of the first inning. In the fourth inning, a Billy Amick single and Riley Bertram double set up Blake Wright’s three-run homer, his fifth of the year. The Eagles scored a two-out run in the fourth inning on Vince Cimini’s single.

The Eagles regained the lead in the fifth inning with two runs on Patrick Roche’s run-scoring single and a wild pitch. Caden Grice led off the sixth inning with his 11th homer of the season to tie the score 5-5, then Cam Cannarella grounded a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give Clemson the lead. Three batters later with two outs, Grice laced a two-run double, then Amick added a run-scoring double.

Boston College plated two runs in the eighth inning, but the Tigers held the Eagles scoreless the rest of the game.

Nick Clayton (4-0) earned the win in relief, while Ryan Ammons pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the year. Reliever Eric Schroeder (5-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers were limited to two hits in the night cap, falling 3-1 to the Eagles although Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 15 games.

The Tigers had a 10-game winning streak over the Eagles snapped with the loss in game two and stand 27-17 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. The Eagles are 29-13 overall and 13-10 in ACC play.