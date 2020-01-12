Clemson stuns UNC 79-76 in OT, earns 1st win in Chapel Hill

Clemson coach Brad Brownell has a word with Al-Amir Dawes (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Aamir Simms hit an overtime-forcing 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in regulation and Clemson went on to erase decades of futility at North Carolina by beating the Tar Heels 79-76 on Saturday, earning their first win in 60 tries in Chapel Hill.

Simms had 20 points for the Tigers, who trailed by 10 with a about two minutes left in regulation before making a frantic comeback.

Brandon Robinson had a career-best 27 points for the Tar Heels, who were 59-0 all-time in the series in Chapel Hill for the longest home winning streak against one opponent in NCAA history.