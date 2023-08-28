Clemson, S.C. – No. 9 Clemson and UNCW played to a draw on Monday night on Historic Riggs Field, 1-1. The two teams played a tough 90 minutes, with Clemson now moving to 0-1-1 on the year and UNCW moving to 1-0-1.

Clemson controlled the possession for most of the match and recorded 23 shots, including four shots on goal.

The Tigers struck first, in the 14’, as Mohamed Seye netted his first goal of the season on an assist from Shawn Smart. Smart took the rebound of a Nathan Richmond blocked shot and sent it to Seye who found the back of the net for the first time in 2023.

UNCW evened the score in the 51’, as Ethan Newsome snuck the ball just inside the far post. The Seahawks had their best chance to take the lead in the 83’, but Joseph Andema made his second save of the match to keep the score even.

Clemson is back in action on Friday, welcoming South Carolina to Historic Riggs Field for a 7:00 p.m. game.