Clemson to open 2021 season in Charlotte against Georgia

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers will open the 2021 season in Charlotte against Georgia.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will face off on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium, according to a news release from Clemson University.

Clemson and Georgia will face off six times in the next 14 seasons. They are also scheduled to face off at the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

“Thank you to Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for helping make this game a reality,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said.

“Kicking off the 2021 season with this match-up will be a tremendous showcase for both universities and our fans. UGA is a great football program and we know that Charlotte will provide a first-class experience for everyone involved.”

The game against Georgia replaces a scheduled match-up against Wyoming.

Here is a full list of Clemson’s future non-conference opponents: