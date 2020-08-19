Clemson to play FCS opponent Citadel in Tigers’ home opener

Clemson

by: The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson will open its home season against Citadel on Sept. 19, filling the only non-conference spot on its COVID-19 affected schedule.

The Tigers were originally supposed to play Citadel on Nov. 14.

That changed when the Atlantic Coast Conference went to a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference opponent.

Clemson’s other planned non-conference games prior to the pandemic were Akron, Notre Dame and annual state rival South Carolina.

Clemson will go to Notre Dame Nov. 7 as part of the ACC schedule.

Citadel is part of the Southern Conference, which delayed its league season until the spring.

