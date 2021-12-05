Clemson to play Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after his team scored during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU in New Orleans. The Tigers have locked up the best recruiting class of the Dabo Swinney era, which already includes two national titles and five playoff appearances. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers will take on Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, December 29, the university announced on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 5:45 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

This will be the fourth time that Clemson will play in the bowl game in Orlando, although it’s been under different names in the past. Their most recent appearance was in 2014 in the Russell Athletic Bowl in a 40-6 win over Oklahoma.

Clemson (9-3) enters the game ranked 19th nationally. Iowa State (7-5) is unranked.