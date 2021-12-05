Clemson to play Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson Tigers will take on Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, December 29, the university announced on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 5:45 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

This will be the fourth time that Clemson will play in the bowl game in Orlando, although it’s been under different names in the past. Their most recent appearance was in 2014 in the Russell Athletic Bowl in a 40-6 win over Oklahoma.

Clemson (9-3) enters the game ranked 19th nationally. Iowa State (7-5) is unranked.

