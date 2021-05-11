Clemson tops USC 7-2 in series finale

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 16: A baseball rests on the grass prior to the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID)– Five Tiger pitchers combined to allow only two runs in Clemson’s 7-2 victory over No. 24 South Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

P.J. Labriola (1-0) earned his first career win by pitching 0.2 scoreless innings in relief, while Nick Hoffmann pitched 1.2 innings to record his fourth save of the year. Clemson starter Carter Raffield tossed 3.0 scoreless innings as well. Gamecock reliever Daniel Lloyd (0-1) suffered the loss.

Wes Clarke’s solo homer in the top of the fifth inning scored the first run for South Carolina (28-18), then Clemson (23-21) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after a costly error on Sam Hall’s bunt that allowed two runs to score. James Parker added a run-scoring single in the frame.

Jeff Heinrich belted a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning, then Dylan Brewer responded with a solo homer, his ninth of the year, in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kier Meredith added a run-scoring single with two outs and Max Wagner scored on a double steal in the frame.

Parker received the Bob Bradley Award as Clemson’s MVP of the three-game season series. Andrew Eyster received the Tom Price Award as South Carolina’s MVP of the three-game season series, which the Gamecocks won 2-1.

The Tigers travel to Tallahassee to take on No. 10 Florida State in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.