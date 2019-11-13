Clemson up to third in CFP rankings

1  of  10
Clemson moved up to third in Tuesday night’s release of the College Football Playoff rankings. Thus, if Clemson remains in the top four through the official selection in early December they’ll qualify for a fifth straight College Football Playoff.

The Tigers (10-0) jumped two spaces from the initial poll last week.

LSU is the new number one followed by Ohio State. The Tigers are ahead of Georgia, Alabama, and Oregon.

Clemson is home to Wake Forest Saturday afternoon seeking a 26th consecutive victory, as they currently enjoy the nation’s longest active winning streak.

