Will Taylor plays two sports at Clemson and the baseball/football player also has changed positions in the latter since his arrival on campus in the summer of 2021.

The state championship winning high school quarterback moved to wide receiver early on his freshman season, only to suffer a knee injury in October against Boston College that ended his inaugural Clemson campaign.

He’s now back on the practice field looking to perfect his craft catching passes instead of throwing them.

At USC, as expected, Spencer Rattler has taken snaps as the number one quarterback in the early workouts and has drawn high praise from his teammates, particularly those on the receiving end of his throws.