Clemson’s Tyler Davis (DL) and Barrett Carter (LB) are preseason first-team Phil Steele All-Americans.

Davis had eight tackles for loss and four sacks for the Tigers last season while Carter was third on the squad with 77 stops.

His fellow linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. and running back Will Shipley make the third team.

USC punter Kai Kroeger, who averaged 46.1 yards per punt last season, and receiver Juice Wells, who led the team with 68 receptions, are on the Steele second and third teams, respectively.