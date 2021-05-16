Clemson will debut in NCAA softball tournament as a 2-seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle (72) pitches against Syracuse during an NCAA softball game on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

CLEMSON, S.C. (CLEMSON SID) – The Clemson Softball team has been selected to play in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional beginning Friday at Rhoads Softball Stadium as was announced on the NCAA’s selection show Sunday night. The Tigers were selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament in just their first full year as a program and their first opportunity to participate in postseason play.

PDF Bracket || Interactive Bracket

The Tigers (41-6, 29-5 ACC) are set to face Troy (36-15) in their opening game, while the No. 3 overall Alabama (45-7) and Alabama State (19-27) round out the regional field.

Clemson opens the double-elimination regional against the Trojans on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN3. Alabama plays Alabama State on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The Tigers were the 2021 ACC regular-season champion, and ACC tournament runners-up after falling 1-0 to Duke in the championship final on Saturday.

Clemson was one of five ACC schools selected to the NCAA Tournament, joining tenth-seeded Florida State, 13th-seeded Duke, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.