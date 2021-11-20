Clemson wins 13th straight over No. 13 Wake Forest, 48-27

Clemson running back Kobe Pace (20) runs the ball against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Clemson won its 13th straight over No. 13 Wake Forest with a 48-27 victory that prevented the Demon Deacons from winning the ACC Atlantic Division.

Wake Forest can still advance to the ACC title game by beating Boston College next Saturday. Clemson remains in the hunt, but will need Wake Forest and No. 25 North Carolina State to lose once more.

The Tigers won their 34th straight game at home and finally looked like the powerhouse they were projected to be when the season began.

They sacked Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman seven times.

D.J. Uiagalelei was 11-19 for 208 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Beaux Collins led all receivers with 137 yards and one score. Kobe Pace and Will Shiple combined for 303 yards rushing with two touchdowns apiece.

Clemson (8-3) end the regular season next week as they welcome South Carolina to Death Valley.