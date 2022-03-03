Greensboro, N.C. – Delicia Washington scored 33 points as Clemson downed Syracuse, 88-69, in the first round of the 2022 ACC Tournament. The win moves the Tigers to 10-20 on the year, while the loss ends the Orange’s season at 11-18.

Washington finished with her fifth double-double of the season with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Amari Robinson, Hannah Hank, and Daisha Bradford each finished in double-figures, combining for 40 points, with Hank turning in a season-high 17. Clemson shot .560 from the floor, its best shooting percentage of the season.

Behind seven points from Washington, the Tigers took a five-point advantage into the second quarter. Clemson continued to push the tempo to extend their lead by six at the break, led by Washington’s 13.

Clemson opened up a 12-point lead in the third quarter, beginning the frame by out-scoring the Orange 10-4. Syracuse clawed back to cut the lead to five, but two Washington free throws and a layup by Weronika Hipp gave the Tigers a nine-point advantage before Syracuse’s Teisha Hyman beat the buzzer with a layup to cut Clemson’s lead to seven heading into the fourth.

Syracuse was led by Hyman with 25 points, while Christianna Carr finished with 20.

In December, Clemson dropped its only regular-season matchup with the Orange by 40, making today’s win a 59-point turnaround.

Clemson will take on 5-seed Virginia Tech tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. in the first game of the ACC Tournament second round.