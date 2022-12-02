Charleston, S.C. – Behind double-figure scoring from five players, Clemson downed Charleston Southern 84-31 on Thursday night inside the Buccaneer Fieldhouse in Charleston, S.C. The win moves the Tigers to 5-3 on the year, while the loss drops the Buccaneers to 2-6. It marked the first 50-point win by the Tigers since 2009 in a game against Charleston Southern.

Brie Perpignan, Ale’Jah Douglas, Daisha Bradford, Amari Robinson and Ruby Whitehorn all scored in double figures for the Tigers, marking the first time since 2017 Clemson had five scorers in double-figures. Bradford led the charge with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Robinson finished just one rebound shy of a double-double, while Tadassa Brown scored a career-high three points, going 1-for-1 from the floor and 1-for-2 from the free throw line.

Charleston Southern only scored in double-figures in one quarter, with a 10-point third quarter. The Tigers held the Buccaneers to just 19% shooting from the floor, 8.7% from the free throw line.

Clemson is back in action on Sunday, traveling to Atlanta, Ga., for a 2:00 p.m. matchup with Georgia State.