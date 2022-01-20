Clemson women down Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Delicia Washington, Amari Robinson, and Hannah Hank combined for 41 of the Tigers’ 66 points on their way to a defensive 66-44 road win over Wake Forest on Thursday night at LJVM Coliseum. Clemson improves to 7-11 overall and 1-6 in ACC play while the Demon Deacons fall to 12-7 and 2-6 in the ACC.

Following a slow start in the first half, the Tigers came out in the second half on a mission, shooting 54% (18-of-33) from the floor on their way to scoring 52 points in the game’s final 20 minutes.

The Tigers’ defense turned Wake Forest over 23 times, and Clemson turned that into 21 points. The Demon Deacons made only 16 field goals to shoot 27% from the floor.

Washington led all scorers with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half and seven rebounds, while Robinson added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Hank rounded out the double-digit scorers with a season-high 11 points and eight rebounds.

Clemson ended the final six minutes of play on a 16-6 run while allowing Wake Forest to make just two field goals over that time.

Kionna Gaines made a layup with 4:27 to play in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 27-25 lead, and Clemson would never look back. Clemson ended the quarter on a 15-4 run to take a commanding 42-29 lead into the final quarter of play.

During the third frame, the Tigers defense held Wake to just 14 points and allowed just four made field goals.

The Tigers will be back on the road on Sunday, Jan. 23, as they head to Tallahassee, Fla., for their second meeting with the Seminoles in five days, with the two teams meeting this past Tuesday at Clemson. The game can be seen live on RSN and ACCNX and is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip.