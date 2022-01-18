Clemson women drop seventh straight

Clemson Tigers
Posted: / Updated:

Clemson, S.C. – Despite a career-high-tying 27 points from Amari Robinson, Clemson fell 79-68 to Florida State on Tuesday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum, in a game that was rescheduled from earlier this month. The win moves the Seminoles to 8-7 (2-3 ACC), while the loss drops the Tigers to 6-11 (0-6 ACC).

Robinson finished 10-15 from the floor and 2-3 from beyond the arc, while Delicia Washington and Daisha Bradford each also scored in double-figures with 17 and 10, respectively. Eleven Tigers saw action in the game with six of them recording at least one bucket. Hannah Hank set a season high with five steals.

The Tigers started off hot, going 3-3 from behind the arc and going 10-14 from the floor in the game’s first 10 minutes. Clemson went on an 11-2 and 6-0 run accompanied by a 4-0 run by Washington to set the tone, while Weronika Hipp highlighted the Tigers’ early momentum with a 3-point buzzer beater to avoid a shot clock violation with three minutes left in the first quarter. 

The Seminoles went on a 6-0 run over 2:47 during the second quarter to tie up the game with just two minutes left in the half. Robinson helped give the Tigers a 36-35 lead at the end of the first half, scoring 16 of her game-high 27 during the first half. 

The Tigers’ offense had a tough time converting during the third as the Seminoles played tight defensively. Florida State took their second lead of the game after an 11-0 run in just over three minutes during the third, which put the game out of reach. Madi Ott recorded a pair of three-pointers in just under thirty seconds to bring the Tigers within 15 during the fourth quarter. 

Morgan Jones led Florida State with 20 points on 9-16 shooting with five rebounds. Bianca Jackson added 11 points, while the Seminoles forced 23 turnovers. 

The Tigers face a quick turnaround, hitting the road to face Wake Forest on Thursday, Jan. 20 in a 7:00 p.m. tip-off in Winston Salem. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule