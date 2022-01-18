Clemson women drop seventh straight

Clemson, S.C. – Despite a career-high-tying 27 points from Amari Robinson, Clemson fell 79-68 to Florida State on Tuesday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum, in a game that was rescheduled from earlier this month. The win moves the Seminoles to 8-7 (2-3 ACC), while the loss drops the Tigers to 6-11 (0-6 ACC).

Robinson finished 10-15 from the floor and 2-3 from beyond the arc, while Delicia Washington and Daisha Bradford each also scored in double-figures with 17 and 10, respectively. Eleven Tigers saw action in the game with six of them recording at least one bucket. Hannah Hank set a season high with five steals.

The Tigers started off hot, going 3-3 from behind the arc and going 10-14 from the floor in the game’s first 10 minutes. Clemson went on an 11-2 and 6-0 run accompanied by a 4-0 run by Washington to set the tone, while Weronika Hipp highlighted the Tigers’ early momentum with a 3-point buzzer beater to avoid a shot clock violation with three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Seminoles went on a 6-0 run over 2:47 during the second quarter to tie up the game with just two minutes left in the half. Robinson helped give the Tigers a 36-35 lead at the end of the first half, scoring 16 of her game-high 27 during the first half.

The Tigers’ offense had a tough time converting during the third as the Seminoles played tight defensively. Florida State took their second lead of the game after an 11-0 run in just over three minutes during the third, which put the game out of reach. Madi Ott recorded a pair of three-pointers in just under thirty seconds to bring the Tigers within 15 during the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led Florida State with 20 points on 9-16 shooting with five rebounds. Bianca Jackson added 11 points, while the Seminoles forced 23 turnovers.

The Tigers face a quick turnaround, hitting the road to face Wake Forest on Thursday, Jan. 20 in a 7:00 p.m. tip-off in Winston Salem.