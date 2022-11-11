CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team sank a program record 14 three-pointers en route to defeating Wofford, 79-68. Sophomore Madi Ott led the charge for the Tigers sinking four threes as Clemson improved to 2-0 and Wofford fell to 0-2.

Ott finished the game with a career-high 16 points followed closely by senior Amari Robinson tallying 15. Freshman Ruby Whitehorn and senior Hannah Hank also finished in double-digits with 13 and 12, respectively. Daisha Bradford pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.

Eight of Clemson’s threes came in the first half behind Ott, Hank, and Brie Perpignan each tabbing two. Whitehorn also had a standout first half with three assists and a buzzer-beater that led the Tigers into the locker room with a 38-33 lead.

Wofford cut into Clemson’s lead early in the third, but Whitehorn and Robinson pushed the momentum back in the Tigers’ favor tallying some crucial layups and offensive rebounds. Robinson’s three tied the previous program record of 12 three-pointers set in 2014 in the last minute of the third quarter. Ott hit Clemson’s final two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to seal the new program record and the victory for the Tigers.

Up next, Clemson will host the Richmond Spiders on Sunday, November 13th. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.